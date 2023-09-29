14-year-old Pasquotank girl missing for nearly a week

Jada Green was last seen on Soundneck Road, off Salem Church Road in Elizabeth City.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A teenager is missing out of Pasquotank County, North Carolina.

The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office said no one has seen 14-year-old Jada Green in nearly a week.

Investigators said Jada disappeared last Saturday, September 23 around 9:20 p.m. At the time, the teen was on Soundneck Road, off of Salem Church Road in Elizabeth City.

Deputies describe Jada as having brown/black curly hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5'7" tall and weighs about 130 pounds.