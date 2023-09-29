14-year-old Pasquotank girl missing for nearly a week

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A teenager is missing out of Pasquotank County, North Carolina.
The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office said no one has seen 14-year-old Jada Green in nearly a week.
Investigators said Jada disappeared last Saturday, September 23 around 9:20 p.m. At the time, the teen was on Soundneck Road, off of Salem Church Road in Elizabeth City.
Deputies describe Jada as having brown/black curly hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5'7" tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
If you've seen Jada Green or have any information on where she might be, you're asked to call the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 338-2191.