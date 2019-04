MOYOCK, N.C. — A van carrying 10 people hit a combine on Caratoke Highway at a high rate of speed seriously injuring one person.

The call came in at 6:24 p.m. for a crash in the 1400 block of Caratoke Highway.

According to Currituck County Fire and EMS Chief Richard Melton, the front seat passenger was seriously injured with critical facial wounds. The victim was medevaced by Nightingale to a local trauma center.

The other nine people in the car either suffered minor injuries or had no injuries.