National Park Service seeks volunteer to help patrol sea turtles in OBX

Are you passionate about sea life and want to make a difference? Cape Hatteras National Seashore is looking for one volunteer to spend two months doing just that.

On Friday, officials with the seashore said they were seeking applications for the position, which begins August 1 and lasts through October 1.

It's a pretty sweet gig, too. If you're selected, you'll be provided housing on Ocracoke Island.

For 32 hours a week, you'll spend time patrolling the beaches for sea turtles and helping with other resource management tasks.

According to the World Wildlife Foundation, tens of thousands of baby sea turtles die and never make it to the ocean each year due to being illegally caught.

Through this position, you'll be able to protect species of sea turtles and increase their chances of making it, and eventually, they'll bring their own babies to shore, too.