HATTERAS, N.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard came to the aid of a boater in distress off the coast of Cape Hatteras on Monday night.

Coast Guard Watchstanders were alerted that a 56-year-old man on board the commercial fishing boat "Captain Jimmy" was experiencing heart attack symptoms. The boat was about 20 miles north of Hatteras at the time.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was dispatched from Air Station Elizabeth City to the fishing boat, where the Jayhawk crew was able to safely hoist the man up and take him to Pitt County Memorial Hospital in Greenville, North Carolina.

It was "definitely a more challenging hoist,” said Lt. Lindsey Cockburn, a pilot for the medevac. “It was very dark, but this is something we train for by doing hoisting work at night. In the end, we got the patient to the proper medical facilities.”