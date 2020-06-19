Dare County to require face masks in public spaces

The order goes into effect at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 21, and applies to the entire county.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Dare County, North Carolina has updated its COVID-19 emergency declaration to state that face coverings must be worn in indoor and outdoor public spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained.

The updated order goes into effect Sunday, June 21, at 9 a.m.

Unlike Virginia, there is currently no statewide order in North Carolina requiring face masks and coverings in public, although localities can issue such requirements.

The updated declaration covers all areas of Dare County, including the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo, and the unincorporated areas of Dare County, including Hatteras Island and the Dare mainland.

Dare County officials said the new requirement was made following guidelines that strongly encourage face coverings. The county said local business owners had requested a stronger tool for compliance.

Exceptions to wearing face coverings include dining in a restaurant, having reasons related to medical or behavioral conditions, and children under the age of 12. The complete list of exceptions is available here.