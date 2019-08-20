MANTEO, N.C. — Early in-person voting is underway for two North Carolina congressional elections.

From August 21 until September 6, residents can participate in one-stop, in-person early voting in North Carolina’s 3rd and 9th congressional districts.

The 3rd District includes parts of the Outer Banks and northeastern North Carolina. The election is to determine who will succeed the late Rep. Walter Jones Jr., who died in February.

RELATED: Walter Jones remembered by legislative body where he once served

The State Board of Elections ordered a new election in the 9th District after an investigation into absentee ballot fraud during last November's election.

Candidates on the 3rd District ballot include Democrat Allen Thomas and Republican Greg Murphy. The 9th District candidates include Democrat Dan McCready and Republican Dan Bishop.

RELATED: Dowless, 6 others appear in court related to District 9 absentee ballot investigation

The 17-day early-voting period allows any registered voter to cast an absentee ballot in person at any early voting site in their county. Early voting also offers “same-day registration,” which allows individuals eligible to vote who aren’t yet registered in their county to register and vote at the same time.

Same-day registrants must complete a voter registration application and show an election official proof of their address.

To avoid long lines, voters should keep in mind that the busiest early-voting days typically are the first and last days.

Click here for early voting sites and schedules by county. Election Day for both districts is September 10.

In addition to in-person early voting, North Carolina offers absentee voting by mail to all registered voters. Voters who were registered as of the August 16 regular registration deadline may vote at their precinct on Election Day.

Same-day registration is not available on Election Day (September 10). Voters may find their Election Day polling place here.

“We encourage all voters in the 3rd and 9th congressional districts to use the voting method they prefer to cast their ballot in these important elections for seats in Congress,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “With any election, your vote is your voice.”

Photo ID is not required in any election in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report