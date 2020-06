Pictures taken by the Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department show one side of the building heavily damaged by fire.

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — The cause of a house fire that broke out Monday afternoon in Kitty Hawk is currently under investigation.

Units were dispatched to residence around 4 p.m. at the 3.5 mile post. Pictures taken by the Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department show one side of the building heavily damaged by fire.