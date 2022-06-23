Police: Kill Devil Hills woman dies during midnight swim

A man and woman were swimming together around 12:15 a.m., in rough conditions, when they got hit by a large wave. The man resurfaced but said his friend did not.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A Kill Devil Hills woman died during a midnight swim near 1st Street on Thursday.

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department said the 37-year-old woman and 31-year-old man had been swimming together around 12:15 a.m., when ocean conditions were rough.

The man said both of them got hit with a large wave, and when he came back to the surface, he didn't see his friend.

KDHPD said he went to the closest rental home and had the people there call 911, bringing out the police and Fire and Ocean Rescue who started looking for her. They notified the Coast Guard too, but that agency wasn't able to come to the scene until later in the morning.

Around 5:45 a.m., police about 6 miles down the beach were called about a body that had washed up on shore.

When the Southern Shores Police Department went to the scene near Pelican Watch Way, they found the body of the woman who had gone missing that morning.