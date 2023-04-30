Debris washing up on OBX beaches may be from Navy vessel

The trash -- made up of plastic, metal, paper, and textile fabric -- began appearing on April 27 from Nags Head to the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, and Salvo.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — An investigation is underway after large amounts of debris began washing ashore across approximately 25 miles of Outer Banks beaches, Cape Hatteras National Seashore reported.

The trash -- made up of plastic, metal, paper, and textile fabric -- began appearing on April 27 from Nags Head to the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, and Salvo.

National Park Service officials said it appeared the debris had come from a U.S. Navy vessel that had been near the northeastern coast of North Carolina.

Staff from the Town of Nags Head, Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Navy have been cleaning up the debris and are expected to continue to do so over the coming days.

The Navy is investigating.