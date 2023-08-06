Wild horse in Corolla dies after hit by car; the second in 2 weeks

According to a Facebook post, the horse, named "Cora Mae," fractured her tibia in multiple places and was humanely euthanized.

COROLLA, N.C. — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund is mourning the loss of a mare after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post, the horse, named "Cora Mae," fractured her tibia in multiple places, and was humanely euthanized. It happened around 7:30 in the morning.

The driver of the vehicle notified the sheriff's department, and the organization wrote that all parties involved are devastated -- that this was "truly a terrible accident."

"We ask that people please be respectful as all of us - including the driver of the vehicle - cope with this loss," the fund wrote.

"Cora Mae" is potentially the second wild Corolla horse that has been killed by a car in the last two weeks, according to the organization.

On July 23rd, a 9-year-old stallion named "Thicket" was found unable to move, surrounded by pieces of a vehicle. He had severe injuries, and was euthanized the next day, the organization said in another Facebook post.

While nobody witnessed the incident, the fund said the horse's injuries were consistent with a vehicle impact.

At the time of the Facebook post, the organization didn't know who hit "Thicket," but wrote that they "hope that it was truly an accident; that it wasn't due to alcohol or reckless driving."

"It is up to every person who sets foot on the 4x4 beach to be responsible, respectful, and law-abiding. Your actions have consequences that are more far-reaching than you've probably ever imagined," the organization wrote in the post. "How many future generations of Banker horses died with Thicket today?"

Drivers are urged to slow down, not to pet or feed horses and to call 911 immediately if they witness horses in danger or distress.