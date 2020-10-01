ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Russian ambassador to the U.S. is among those expected to attend a service to mark the 75th anniversary of the deaths of five people during a top-secret World War II mission when hundreds of Soviet aviators trained on North Carolina's coast.

A service to remember Project Zebra and the five aviators killed when their seaplane crashed into the Pasquotank River will be held Saturday in Elizabeth City.

The project was declassified in 2013.

It helped train about 300 Soviet aviators in 1944 and 1945.

The commemoration will include the attendance of the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov; Russian students and elected officials.

