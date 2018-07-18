COROLLA, NC (WVEC) — A volunteer firefighter and a civilian were struck by lightning in Corolla, North Carolina Tuesday night.
According to Fire & Emergency Medical Services Chief Ralph “Chip” Melton, Emergency Communications received a call about two people being injured by a lightning strike in the 200 block of Crane Road around 8:45 p.m.
Both are considered to be in stable condition, but an ambulance is transporting them to Virginia Beach for treatment.
The firefighter was responding to a report of a home being hit by lightning when the incident occurred.
No further information has been released at this time.
