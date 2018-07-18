COROLLA, NC (WVEC) — A volunteer firefighter and a civilian were struck by lightning in Corolla, North Carolina Tuesday night.

According to Fire & Emergency Medical Services Chief Ralph “Chip” Melton, Emergency Communications received a call about two people being injured by a lightning strike in the 200 block of Crane Road around 8:45 p.m.

Both are considered to be in stable condition, but an ambulance is transporting them to Virginia Beach for treatment.

The firefighter was responding to a report of a home being hit by lightning when the incident occurred.

No further information has been released at this time.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC