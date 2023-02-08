NORFOLK, Va. — A new school year means new classmates, new teachers, and for many schools in Hampton Roads, new faces leading them.
We reached out to the different school divisions across the 757 to find out which schools will have new principals at the helm. We're still waiting to hear back from a few and will update this article as we receive more info.
Chesapeake Public Schools
Twelve Chesapeake schools will be welcoming new principals or principals who are new to campus.
New principals at Chesapeake City Schools | Back to School 2023
B.M. Williams Primary: Allison O. Taylor
Great Bridge Primary: Joseph B. Mason
Rena B. Wright Primary: Dr. Jessica Ferguson Dace
Western Branch Primary: Angela H. Napier
Southeastern Elementary: Dr. Tracy A. Cioppa
Southwestern Elementary: Helene M. Robinson
Hugo A. Owens Middle: Derrell A. Joppy
Indian River Middle: Brenna Anderson Stanley
Jolliff Middle: John Close
Deep Creek High: Kinyatta Garrett
Grassfield High: Brian Haughinberry
Chesapeake Center for Student Success: Terre Werts
To learn more about each of these principals, visit the Chesapeake City Schools website.
Hampton City Schools
Hampton City Schools will have a total of 13 new principals, principal promotions, and principals with changes in location.
New principals at Hampton City Schools | Back to School 2023
New Principals:
Barron Elementary: Laura Wyatt
Forrest Elementary: Sara Meier
Mary W. Jackson Fundamental Elementary: Ernriekus Williams
Mary S. Peake Elementary: Rodney Richardson
Tarrant Middle: Carla Montgomery
Bethel High: Dr. Tanya Howard
Hampton High: Haneef Majied
Phoebus High: David Coccoli
Promotions (previously a principal at a different level):
Andrews PreK-8: Chanda Mason
Lindsay Middle: Sharif Hicks
Kecoughtan High: Dwayne Lucas
Changes in location:
Machen Elementary: Mario Barkley
Eaton Fundamental Middle: Gregory Hopson
To learn more about each of these principals, visit the Hampton City Schools website.
Isle of Wight County Schools
One new principal is being welcomed in Isle of Wight County for the new school year.
Carrsville Elementary School: Tara Outland
Portsmouth Public Schools
Portsmouth Public Schools is welcoming five new principals this school year.
New principals at Portsmouth Public Schools | Back to School 2023
Brighton Elementary School: Dr. Heather Neal
Hodges Manor Elementary School: Dennis Chalk
Waterview Elementary School: Marye Branchling
Churchland High School: Jennelle Burden
I.C. Norcom High School: Teesha Sanders
Suffolk Public Schools
Suffolk is welcoming two new principals for the start of the 2023 school year.
New principals at Suffolk Public Schools | Back to School 2023
Creekside Elementary School: Jill Paraska
King's Fork Middle School: Dr. Laguna Foster
Virginia Beach City Public Schools
Virginia Beach has several new faces leading its schools for the new year.
New principals at Virginia Beach City Public Schools | Back to School 2023
Thalia Elementary School: Nicole Keros
Windsor Woods Elementary School: Michala Cardwell
Princess Anne Middle School: Andrew Filipowicz
Salem Middle School: Amanda Fredrickson
Salem High School: Carey Manugo
Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools
Williamsburg-James City County (WJCC) Public Schools is welcoming two new principals this year.
New principals at Williamsburg-James City County Schools | Back to School 2023
Bright Beginnings Pre-K: Deanna Nelson
Matoaka Elementary School: Robert "Bobby" Knowles
York County School Division
The York County School Division (YCSD) is welcoming two new principals this year. Both educators were promoted from within the school division.
New principals at York County School Division | Back to School 2023
Waller Mill Elementary School: Khrista Brownlee
Bruton High School: Aaron McQuillan