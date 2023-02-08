We reached out to each school division across Hampton Roads to find out which schools will have new principals this year. Here's a list.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new school year means new classmates, new teachers, and for many schools in Hampton Roads, new faces leading them.

We reached out to the different school divisions across the 757 to find out which schools will have new principals at the helm. We're still waiting to hear back from a few and will update this article as we receive more info.

Chesapeake Public Schools

Twelve Chesapeake schools will be welcoming new principals or principals who are new to campus.

Great Bridge Primary: Joseph B. Mason

Rena B. Wright Primary: Dr. Jessica Ferguson Dace

Western Branch Primary: Angela H. Napier

Southeastern Elementary: Dr. Tracy A. Cioppa

Southwestern Elementary: Helene M. Robinson

Indian River Middle: Brenna Anderson Stanley

Jolliff Middle: John Close

Deep Creek High: Kinyatta Garrett

Grassfield High: Brian Haughinberry

Chesapeake Center for Student Success: Terre Werts

To learn more about each of these principals, visit the Chesapeake City Schools website.





Hampton City Schools

Hampton City Schools will have a total of 13 new principals, principal promotions, and principals with changes in location.

New Principals:

Barron Elementary: Laura Wyatt

Forrest Elementary: Sara Meier

Tarrant Middle: Carla Montgomery

Bethel High: Dr. Tanya Howard

Hampton High: Haneef Majied

Phoebus High: David Coccoli



Promotions (previously a principal at a different level):

Andrews PreK-8: Chanda Mason

Lindsay Middle: Sharif Hicks

Kecoughtan High: Dwayne Lucas



Changes in location:

Machen Elementary: Mario Barkley

Eaton Fundamental Middle: Gregory Hopson

To learn more about each of these principals, visit the Hampton City Schools website.





Isle of Wight County Schools

One new principal is being welcomed in Isle of Wight County for the new school year.

Carrsville Elementary School: Tara Outland











Portsmouth Public Schools

Portsmouth Public Schools is welcoming five new principals this school year.

Brighton Elementary School: Dr. Heather Neal

Hodges Manor Elementary School: Dennis Chalk

Waterview Elementary School: Marye Branchling

Churchland High School: Jennelle Burden

Suffolk Public Schools

Suffolk is welcoming two new principals for the start of the 2023 school year.

Creekside Elementary School: Jill Paraska

Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Virginia Beach has several new faces leading its schools for the new year.

Thalia Elementary School: Nicole Keros

Windsor Woods Elementary School: Michala Cardwell

Princess Anne Middle School: Andrew Filipowicz

Salem Middle School: Amanda Fredrickson

Salem High School: Carey Manugo







Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

Williamsburg-James City County (WJCC) Public Schools is welcoming two new principals this year.

Bright Beginnings Pre-K: Deanna Nelson

Matoaka Elementary School: Robert "Bobby" Knowles

York County School Division

The York County School Division (YCSD) is welcoming two new principals this year. Both educators were promoted from within the school division.

Waller Mill Elementary School: Khrista Brownlee