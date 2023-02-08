x
Back to School: The new principals coming to schools in the 757

We reached out to each school division across Hampton Roads to find out which schools will have new principals this year. Here's a list.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new school year means new classmates, new teachers, and for many schools in Hampton Roads, new faces leading them.

We reached out to the different school divisions across the 757 to find out which schools will have new principals at the helm. We're still waiting to hear back from a few and will update this article as we receive more info.

Chesapeake Public Schools

Twelve Chesapeake schools will be welcoming new principals or principals who are new to campus.

Mrs. Allison O. Taylor will serve as the Principal of B. M. Williams Primary School.

B.M. Williams Primary: Allison O. Taylor

Great Bridge Primary: Joseph B. Mason

Rena B. Wright Primary: Dr. Jessica Ferguson Dace

Western Branch Primary: Angela H. Napier

Southeastern Elementary: Dr. Tracy A. Cioppa

Southwestern Elementary: Helene M. Robinson

Hugo A. Owens Middle: Derrell A. Joppy

Indian River Middle: Brenna Anderson Stanley

Jolliff Middle: John Close

Deep Creek High: Kinyatta Garrett

Grassfield High: Brian Haughinberry

Chesapeake Center for Student Success: Terre Werts

To learn more about each of these principals, visit the Chesapeake City Schools website.

Hampton City Schools

Hampton City Schools will have a total of 13 new principals, principal promotions, and principals with changes in location.

Laura Wyatt: Barron Elementary School

New Principals: 

Barron Elementary: Laura Wyatt

Forrest Elementary: Sara Meier

Mary W. Jackson Fundamental Elementary: Ernriekus Williams

Mary S. Peake Elementary: Rodney Richardson

 Tarrant Middle: Carla Montgomery

Bethel High: Dr. Tanya Howard

Hampton High: Haneef Majied

Phoebus High: David Coccoli


Promotions (previously a principal at a different level):

Andrews PreK-8: Chanda Mason

Lindsay Middle: Sharif Hicks

Kecoughtan High: Dwayne Lucas


Changes in location: 

Machen Elementary: Mario Barkley

Eaton Fundamental Middle: Gregory Hopson

To learn more about each of these principals, visit the Hampton City Schools website.

Isle of Wight County Schools

One new principal is being welcomed in Isle of Wight County for the new school year.

Credit: Isle of Wight County Schools
Tara Outland, Carrsville Elementary School

Carrsville Elementary School: Tara Outland



Portsmouth Public Schools

Portsmouth Public Schools is welcoming five new principals this school year.

Dennis Chalk, Hodges Manor Elementary School

Brighton Elementary School: Dr. Heather Neal

Hodges Manor Elementary School: Dennis Chalk

Waterview Elementary School: Marye Branchling

Churchland High School: Jennelle Burden

I.C. Norcom High School: Teesha Sanders

Suffolk Public Schools

Suffolk is welcoming two new principals for the start of the 2023 school year.  

Jill Paraska is the new principal at Creekside Elementary School. She was previously the assistant principal at Kilby Shores Elementary School.

Creekside Elementary School: Jill Paraska

King's Fork Middle School: Dr. Laguna Foster

Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Virginia Beach has several new faces leading its schools for the new year.

Nicole Keros: Thalia Elementary School

Thalia Elementary School: Nicole Keros

Windsor Woods Elementary School: Michala Cardwell

Princess Anne Middle School: Andrew Filipowicz

Salem Middle School: Amanda Fredrickson

Salem High School: Carey Manugo



Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

Williamsburg-James City County (WJCC) Public Schools is welcoming two new principals this year.

Deanna Nelson will be the principal at Bright Beginnings Pre-K.

Bright Beginnings Pre-K: Deanna Nelson

Matoaka Elementary School: Robert "Bobby" Knowles

 

York County School Division

The York County School Division (YCSD) is welcoming two new principals this year. Both educators were promoted from within the school division.

Khrista Brownlee, Waller Mill Elementary School

Waller Mill Elementary School: Khrista Brownlee

Bruton High School: Aaron McQuillan

