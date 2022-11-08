x
Dietician shares brain-boosting breakfast ideas to start the school year off right for your children

Certain breakfast foods that contain choline, omega 3 fatty acids, or antioxidants have been shown to boost brain health.

HOUSTON — As kids head back to the classroom, we know parents want to send them to school ready to learn. Dieticians say a good breakfast is an important part of that equation because food is fuel for the brain. 

“It’s really important in the morning because kids can’t learn if they’re hungry. Making sure they’re hydrated is also really important,” Dolores Woods, a registered dietician with the UTHealth School of Public Health, said.

She said protein, fruits, veggies and whole grains are all part of a well-balanced diet.

However, certain breakfast foods that contain choline, omega 3 fatty acids or antioxidants have been shown to boost brain health. Woods said eggs are a good source of choline.

“Berries are also really great too, because they’re high in antioxidants that are great for brain health,” Woods said.

You can get omega 3 fatty acids from flax seeds, walnuts and salmon, although you may have trouble getting your kids to eat fish first thing in the morning.

Woods said the key is to get them to eat something healthy.

“A lot of kids don’t want to eat breakfast. Find that one thing they like. Maybe it’s a smoothie, where it’s easy to drink and get calories in," she suggested. "Maybe it's fruit with milk. It can be something lighter, just to get something in them.” 

