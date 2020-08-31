Here's what field trips will look like in the fall

The coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed the way children explore new places.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Inside the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach, the usual crowds have dwindled.

Rachel Clark, the aquarium’s school and youth program specialist said the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to limit their number of visitors.

“The fall is definitely going to look a lot different, not seeing those large school groups coming through the doors,” said Clark.

The aquarium isn’t allowing large groups to visit during field trips. Instead, its leaders have adapted to the times by providing the option to experience it virtually.

Through online videos, you have the opportunity to walk through the entire property and explore.

The aquarium is even offering to give live, one-on-one lessons to students at home during the pandemic.

“I think it’s extra important that we’re connecting kids with science while they’re at home and not able to go on field trips and get the hands-on experience, so we try to incorporate things they can do at home,” said Clark.

In Newport News, parent Kendra Square-Jarman’s two children have experienced the aquarium’s virtual field trip. Square-Jarman is trying to keep an open mind while she and her husband help their kids adapt to virtual learning.

“We have to adjust to this newness, hopefully it won’t stay like this, but while we’re here, we have to adjust and I think they’re doing very well,” said Square-Jarman.

Her children attend An Achievable Dream Academy in Newport News. Dr. Lee Vreeland, President and CEO of An Achievable Dream Academy decided virtual field trips will be the way to go this fall.

“It wasn’t a hard decision to make,” said Vreeland. “Once schools were closed it was really about the safety of our students, teachers, and staff, but we still have to do everything possible to provide everything we can to give our students the best learning experience. For us, that means connecting the content with hands-on experiences.”

During the last school year, students at An Achievable Dream Academy attended more than 100 field trips. It’s something the school system prioritizes as part of the learning experience. This year may look a lot different, but school leaders are already planning virtual field trips.

Over the summer, students had the chance to attend virtual field trips to places like Paris, Antarctica, and the Louvre museum.

Although it wasn’t in person, they’re branching out beyond Hampton Roads.

“The virtual world is exposing our students to things that as K-12 students, they would not have the opportunity to experience otherwise,” said Vreeland. “It really is a phenomenal engagement tool as we go through this pandemic.”

While Square-Jarman’s children prefer in-person field trips, they’re trying to make the most of the current situation.

“Enjoy your kids while they’re home. Don’t look at it as a bad thing, look at it as an opportunity,” said Square-Jarman.