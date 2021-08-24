Virginia Beach School Board postpones transgender policy vote

The board said it needs to go through prior review with its members.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Public School Board has decided to postpone its transgender non-discrimination policy vote that was originally scheduled for Tuesday night.

The school board said it must go through prior review with board members before the vote; otherwise, they will be going against the board's by-laws.

Crowds of parents and residents have already gathered at the meeting and are still expected to speak, even with the postponement.

#BREAKING

The Virginia Beach School Board just announced it cannot vote on the state’s non-discrimination transgender model without reviewing the policy first.

The board says voting on it without prior review goes against it’s by-laws @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Oykairvlyt — Anne Sparaco (@AnneSparaco) August 24, 2021

Prior to the meeting, a spokeswoman for the schools said they expected the meeting to be very crowded.

Now, the vote is scheduled to take place at the next formal meeting, not during a special session.

A new state law requires boards to pass policies to protect students who don't identify with the gender they were assigned at birth before the start of the school year.