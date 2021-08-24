Virginia Beach School Board postpones transgender policy vote

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Public School Board has decided to postpone its transgender non-discrimination policy vote that was originally scheduled for Tuesday night.
The school board said it must go through prior review with board members before the vote; otherwise, they will be going against the board's by-laws.
Crowds of parents and residents have already gathered at the meeting and are still expected to speak, even with the postponement.
Prior to the meeting, a spokeswoman for the schools said they expected the meeting to be very crowded.
Now, the vote is scheduled to take place at the next formal meeting, not during a special session.
A new state law requires boards to pass policies to protect students who don't identify with the gender they were assigned at birth before the start of the school year.
On Monday, the Chesapeake School Board chose not to vote on the proposal, while last week Newport News' school board voted against the policies but will call a special meeting to reconsider.