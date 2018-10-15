NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — There’s a new tour passing through Hampton Roads with the goal of recruiting men of color for the Peace Corp.

The group is called the Peace Corps HBCU Barbershop tour. Diversity Recruiter Dwayne Matthews said the barbershop tour brakes the mold of traditional recruitment campaigns.

“We are going to Barbershops and HBCU's to target our population and demographics. It’s where we can have a really honest conversation about international development and international service,” said Matthews.

On Monday afternoon, Matthews visited Kappatal Kuts Barbershop near Norfolk State University. Barbershop owner Junius Thompson said he welcomed Matthews using his shop as a backdrop to talk about positive opportunities for people.

“You can talk to upwards of 50, 60 kids in one day and give them an opportunity, something different in life. Dwayne is giving an opportunity with his partnership with the Peace Corps so we definitely appreciate it and are glad we can be a part of that and help our community in that way,” said Thompson.

The event focused on recruiting current students and alumni with skills that are in high demand for Peace Corps programs, including education, public health, and agriculture.

An NSU alum himself, Matthews said the Peace Corps allowed him to travel the world and experience a life he never thought was possible.

“It allows you to mix passion and purpose. If there’s something you love to do and essentially will do for free you can do that in your Peace Corps service while also building community,” said Matthews.

Below are the full tour schedule dates and locations:

October 2: Morgan State University and Nile Style Barbershop (Maryland)

October 3: Virginia Union University and Mike Blendz (Virginia)

October 9: Bowie State University and Bowie Town Barbers (Maryland)

October 15: Norfolk State University and Kappatal Cuts (Virginia)

October 16: Virginia State University and Real Cutz (Virginia)

October 22: Hampton University and Just Earl Barbershop (Virginia)

October 23: Howard University and Wanda's on 7th (Washington, D.C.)

October 24: Delaware State University and J Stylez Barbershop (Delaware)

October 29: University of Maryland, Eastern Shore and Wolf Barbershop (Maryland)

