YORK COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police troopers said three people died Saturday night after a single-car crash in York County.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya said troopers were in the 800 block of Yorktown Road shortly after 10:30 p.m. when the wreck took place. The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office helped with traffic control at the location which is in the Tabb area the county.

Anaya said members of the Virginia State Police Reconstruction Team were investigating the crash along with other troopers.