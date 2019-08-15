JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A James City County family is picking up what's left of their home. Their house went up in flames on Monday.

Everything is gone, including a couple of guinea pigs.

Ryan and Diane Devlin live at the home with their three kids. The Coast Guard family moved in two years ago. Thankfully, nobody was home when the fire broke out.

“It's just stuff, the most important things are us as a family and we're all fine,” Devlin said.

Thursday, Ryan and his oldest son were at the home, saving what they could, with help from friends.

“I can't even put it into words, I am so overwhelmed and overjoyed,” Devlin said.

Diane got emotional thinking about how the community has pitched in to help. A GoFundMe for the family has already raised almost $10,000 in three days.

“The most heartfelt thank you,” Devlin said. “I'm so grateful for all the people and their prayers.”

There's no information right now on what sparked the fire. The family is searching for a place to stay, and somewhere to call home for the time being. But it's the kindness of others that lets them know they're going to be alright.

“People we don't even know, the community outreach is amazing,” Devlin said.

Anyone can donate to the family here.