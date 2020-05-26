'He's the best of the best' | Family, friends, community remembers James Jackson, Jr. following drowning death

James Jackson, Jr. was called a treasure to the hunting community across the Commonwealth. The professional fisherman drowned over the weekend in James City County.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Many people are mourning the loss of James Jackson, Jr., a father, brother, son, friend, and professional fisherman.

Some call him a treasure to the hunting community. Others say "Bub" was a hunting icon.

James City County Police said they got a call Sunday about an unmanned boat in the area of Diascund Creek Reservoir. Jackson was fishing from that boat. JCC Police and Fire Departments resumed the search on May 25 with assistance from New Kent Sheriff’s Office and Marine Sonic. Jackson’s body was recovered in the morning.

Robert Vermont met Jackson 25 years ago. He said Jackson was always ushering in the next generation of hunters and fishers.

“Hunting was just the opportunity to get together and have a great time with him, and whatever happened as a result of hunting and fishing was the icing on the cake,” Vermont said. “He was a person who loved God, his family, and to have a great time with people.”

In 2008, ESPN wrote an article about Jackson and his father, James Jackson, Sr.

On Tuesday, Jackson's children wrote on Facebook:

“We lost a great father, a great man, who was funny, passionate, cool, driven and one who God has chosen to come home.”

Clarissa Richard said she learned everything she knows about hunting and fishing from Bub.