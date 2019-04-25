NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Talk about luck!

Jonathan Roberson of Richmond was one of 60 lucky guests at Rosie's Gaming Emporium on Tuesday, the off-track betting center's opening day.

Roberson hit for $25,000 on the historical horceracing machine just a few hours after it opened.

He was visiting Rosie's at Colonial Downs with a friend who hit for a $5,000 jackpot.

"I had a great time," said Roberson. "It's the most money I've ever won. I'm buying a new truck!"

"We had a terrific turnout for our opening day. More than 500 people were waiting when the doors opened and more than 1,000 more came throughout the day," said Aaron Gomes, the chief operating officer of Colonial Downs Group. "We are thrilled that Rosie's is now open for business and we are delivering on our promise to bring jobs and tax revenue to New Kent County and the Commonwealth of Virginia."

Rosie's is open weekdays 8 a.m to 2 a.m. and weekends 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. Three more Rosie's locations in Vinton, South Richmond and Hampton are expected to open before the end of 2019.