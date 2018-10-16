NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — We've followed this story for years. Crash after crash and cars flying into M&G Sales store, in Norfolk, while making a left turn.

Now there's a permanent solution in place.

The improvements aren’t inside the 72-year-old military surplus store but on the outside.

Three permanent barriers are now on the corner of Granby and 27th streets.

Years ago, we introduced you to Larry Friedman, who now owns the family-run store.

In over three generations of business, he said more than a dozen drivers have hit his building.

“We just can’t change the driver’s behavior,” said Friedman.

In December, Public Works added more signs to direct drivers, but that solution proved to be ineffective as cars continued to crash into the building.

In July, Norfolk Mayor, Kenny Alexander, stopped by to get these concrete barriers set up.

“It looks good and it’s effective from what I understand. Hopefully, it won’t be tested any time soon,” said Friedman. “It’s just nice to know that the city cares and so many people who stop by to give us good thoughts and want us to still be here.”

Old pictures show the transformation in his business, from glass windows to yellow bricks and boards.

To Friedman though, these barriers are about more than just saving his building. It’s saving lives as well.

Friedman said, “the city agrees, and that’s the reason they were so anxious to help. It’s all very heartwarming.”

