PETA is taking aim at the President's son, Donald Trump Jr.

The group is selling a Halloween costume poking fun at him over photos that have circulated the internet of him hunting big game.

The group said this isn't the first time they've gone after someone at Halloween to bring awareness to what they consider animal cruelty. In 2015, they came up with a similar costume to also poke fun at a big game hunter, Walter Palmer, from Minnesota.

PETA is using the holiday to bring awareness to a big game and trophy hunting. Daniel Carron is a senior outreach coordinator for PETA.

"It's kind of a wishful thinking costume for us where the leopard is getting revenge on Donald Trump, Jr," he said.

The costume idea came from a photo that circulated the internet of Trump Jr and his brother, Eric Trump, holding a leopard.

"It's cruel. It's a bloodsport and someone like Donald Trump, Jr. needs to be called out for those unethical actions," said Carron.

Since the costume started making headlines, it also grabbed Trump Jr's attention. On Twitter, he didn't hold back calling out PETA.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted last Thursday: "Ironically, there are few orgs in world history that have as much animal blood on their hands as PETA. You hypocrites are literally an animal slaughter factory."

He also included a link in the tweet to a HuffPost article from 2013 titled, "Shocking Photos: PETA's Secret Slaughter of Kittens, Puppies."

"We're not surprised that he reacted to it. We're glad that he saw it, and we hope that he and others will think about big game hunting and continue to support anti-hunting legislation," said Carron.

The costume sells for $168.99.

Carron said all money will go back into PETA's work.

