NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday after he exposed and touched himself in a shopping center parking lot.

In the crime report, police were sent to the area of 12080 Jefferson Avenue, in the shopping plaza with Whole Foods and Ulta Beauty, about a man masturbating. The report said the man was wearing blue cargo shorts, black tank top, and smoking a cigarette while he was walking towards the 5 Below store.

Responding officers met the witness, who turned out to be an off duty Poquoson police officer, who said he saw the man get out of a car and expose and touch himself.

Newport News officers found the man, 58-year-old David Allen Martin Sr. of Hampton, and arrested him. He was charged with indecent exposure.