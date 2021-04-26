Police identify man killed after being hit by car in Chesapeake

A 63-year-old man died after being hit by a car on Gum Road in Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police have released the name of a man who died after being struck by a car over the weekend.

Officers were sent to the 2400 block of Gum Road shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday after learning about a crash involving a pedestrian. That's right off Portsmouth Boulevard near I-664.

When they got there, they learned a man had been hit. He died from his injuries. The car that was involved stopped further down the road from the crash scene, but ended up returning.

On Monday, police identified the man who was killed as 63-year-old Danny R. Harris.