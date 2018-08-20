NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Officers said a 14-year-old boy had 3rd degree burns to 15 percent of his body after another boy set him on fire. The teenagers were fighting about who should light the charcoal in a grill.

Master Police Officer Brandon Maynard said the boys were dropped off at the park near Peterson’s Yacht Basin Sunday. The boys were going to grill and eat there. The boys got into an argument about lighting the charcoal. Maynard said the 13-year-old doused the 14-year-old with lighter fluid, then set the boy's clothes on fire.

A man who goes by the name of "Mallard" told 13News Now said he was sitting in the park when it happened.

"I hear the screams first, and then I started looking around. It was a kid on fire. One of the other kids he was with, I guess his friend, had set him on fire," said Mallard.

Mallard said he helped stop the boy from jumping into water to put the flames out.

"That would have been the worst thing for him to do to jump in that water, because what he had on was like plastic and it had melted to his skin," explained Mallard.

Medics took the 14-year-old to the hospital.

Mallard said the boy who started the fire sat on a bench the entire time the boy 14-year-old was burning.

"He went over there, and sat down, and started writing on his phone or something. I wasn't paying attention. I was worried about the little boy who was on fire," said Mallard.

Police charged the 13-year-old boy with a felony (Malicious Bodily Injury by Means of a Substance or Agent or Use of Any Explosive or Fire.)

"He told the police and everybody that he did it. When they asked him why, he said he didn't know," said Mallard.

© 2018 WVEC