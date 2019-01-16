POQUOSON, Va. — A Poquoson man was astonished when he found out he won the $1 million Powerball prize!

Rick Monahan, the owner of Coast to Coast Construction and Contracting in Poquoson, only missed one Powerball number in the December 29 drawing.

He purchased the winning ticket from the 7-Eleven located at 486 Wythe Creek Road in Poquoson.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 12-42-51-53-62, and the Powerball number was 25. Monahan used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to select the numbers on his ticket randomly.

The store also won a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays on 13News Now.

Congratulations, Rick!