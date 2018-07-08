NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Thousands of people found themselves in the dark Tuesday morning, as Dominion Energy found itself working multiple power outages both on the Peninsula and on Southside Hampton Roads.

According to Dominion, nearly 12,000 customers lost power between Newport News and James City County for about a half hour. Crews are working to determine what caused the outage, but it appears to have been a problem with a transmission.

Then shortly after the Peninsula outage, another 2,800 customers in Virginia Beach lost power. Dominion says the cause of this outage was due to a blown fuse at a construction site in Pembroke. Power has since been restored.

