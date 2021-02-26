Live updates: President Biden, First Lady help pack meals at Houston Food Bank

President Biden will spend the afternoon at the Harris Co. EOC, Houston Food Bank and NRG Park.

HOUSTON — President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are going to be in Houston today following last week’s winter storm. It was devastating to our region, with 4.4 million people in Texas losing power and another 14.4 who -- according to the TCEQ -- had water issues.

And then there's this number – 4 minutes and 37 seconds. That’s how close we came to having a complete failure of the electrical grid, which would have put us in the dark for weeks. While here, he’ll also visit one of the mass FEMA vaccination sites.

President and Dr. Jill Biden are expected to arrive in Houston around noon.

Dr. Jill Biden will go straight to the Houston Food Bank, while President Biden goes to the Harris County Emergency Operations Center. He’ll later join her at the food bank and then head to NRG, where he’ll speak.

2:10 p.m. - President Biden meets up with the First Lady at the Houston Food Bank.

President Biden @POTUS has made it to @HoustonFoodBank where he will meet up with his wife and your the facility that has helped truly been the lifeline for thousands and thousands of Houstonians during pandemic. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/ZiojoAOliY — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) February 26, 2021

1:30 p.m. - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Mayor Turner and other local officials brief President Biden on the winter storm impact at the Harris County Emergency Operations Center.

Currently at @houstontranstar with #HarrisCounty Judge @LinaHidalgoTX and our delegation viewing emergency operations for our region. pic.twitter.com/MOvuCKY425 — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) February 26, 2021

1:24 p.m. - Cecilia Abbott, First Lady of Texas, is helping Dr. Jill Biden pack meals at the Houston Food Bank.

The First Lady of Texas, Cecilia Abbott, is helping @FLOTUS pack meals for Houston-area kids. You see her on the end with a mask designed to look like the state flag. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/YYEclfXkpH — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) February 26, 2021

1:15 p.m. - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrives at Houston Food Bank. The first lady will tour the building as well as help pack food for residents in need.

1 p.m. - President Biden arrives at Harris County Emergency Operations Center.

12:39 p.m. - Mayor Sylvester Turner greets President Biden in true Texas fashion, wearing a cowboy hat in honor of Go Texan Day.

12:23 p.m. - President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden are greeted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee, Congressman Al Green, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo as soon as they walk off Air Force One.

12:09 p.m. - President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrive in Houston. KHOU 11 was there as Air Force One landed at Ellington Airport.

12:08 p.m. - Protestors are outside the Houston Food Bank. KHOU 11 Reporter Melissa Correa said one group is spotlighting the massacre that happened in Ethiopia's Tigray that left hundreds dead and another group is Trump supporters.

HAPPENING NOW: as President Biden prepares to land in Houston, two separate groups of protestors are near the Houston Food bank. One is spotlighting what’s happening Tigray, the other are supporters of Fmr. President Trump. HPD is making sure it stays peaceful. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/WUV7EI5oxr — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) February 26, 2021

The chants vary from “stop genocide in Tigray” to “USA! USA!” #khou11 pic.twitter.com/TXqHoYoGoz — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) February 26, 2021

11:58 a.m. - Although President Biden is expected to visit Houston's FEMA mass vaccination site today, business will still go on as usual. The site plans on administering 6,000 shots today.

Even with @POTUS visiting @nrgpark later today, it’s business as usual at the @fema mass vaccination site. They still plan to do their scheduled 6,000 shots today. @KHOU #khou11 pic.twitter.com/sma2zoVVbK — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) February 26, 2021

11:46 a.m. - KHOU 11 crews are set up across Houston awaiting President Biden and the First Lady's arrival.

11:35 a.m. - Houston SPCA employees are standing across the street from Harris County's Emergency Operations Center -- one of the few locations Biden is expected to visit today -- hoping the president will adopt one of their animals in need of a forever home.

.@HoustonSPCA is directly across the street from the Harris County Emergency Operations Center. Their staff is hoping @POTUS will stop by to adopt the First Cat. 😺🐈🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ehGsHBFc7u — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) February 26, 2021

9:30 a.m. - While in Houston, President Biden will meet with Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. John Cornyn, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Rep. Sylvia Garcia, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Rep. Al Green, Rep, Lizzie Fletcher

9:15 a.m. - President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden departed from Joint Base Andrews for Houston.

7:30 a.m. - Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said travelers should expect traffic delays starting at noon and into the evening hours due to the Bidens' visit. There will be a large police presence primarily near the 610 Loop. Check live traffic

Today @houstonpolice and our partners will work to facilitate a @POTUS visit. Please expect intermittent traffic delays starting at noon and into the evening commute and a large police presence primarily in and close to the 610 loop. As always, please report suspicious activity. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 26, 2021

6:30 a.m. - KHOU Reporter Brandi Smith was live at Ellington on #HTownRush. That's where President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will arrive later today.

Live at Ellington Field this morning ahead of President Biden’s visit to Houston.



What we know about how he and the First Lady will spend their day: https://t.co/nEYPgbIB5K#KHOU11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/syZCC30KHh — BrandiKHOU (@BrandiKHOU) February 26, 2021

6 a.m. - We're taking a look back at past presidential visits to Houston. Click here to read more.