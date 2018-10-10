VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Neighbors in Pungo expect the intersection of Muddy Creek Road and Pleasant Ridge Road to be underwater for the next few days.

It’s part of yearlong flooding problems, and residents said they haven’t seen anything like this before.

“To the people down here, it’s very shocking because we haven’t seen flooding like that for 20 or 30 years here,” Pungo resident Ralph Denton said.

At Pungo Palms, Denton lost half of his plants and palm trees from flooding earlier this year. He says if another flood rolls in over the next few days, he might lose everything he’s growing.

“I’d probably have to assess what I’m doing,” he said. “I’m not going to make a profit that way for sure.”

Denton and others said the city is pumping water from other developments back into the bay which is contributing to worse flooding in Pungo. However, they’re expecting natural flooding this weekend due to rain and wind leftovers from Hurricane Michael.

Pungo resident Andrea Whitehurst said this year’s flooding has been the worst and highest that she can remember.

“We built this house 30 years ago and it’s never flooded like it did for Florence, not ever,” she said.

Neighbors agreed and said the ground is so saturated now that winds will easily push in water from the bay.

“I wish myself and neighbors a lot of luck and hopefully we’ll fair a lot better in this one,” Denton said.

