POQUOSON, Va. (WVEC) — The Peninsula Health District wants to alert residents in the 500 block area of City Hall Avenue in Poquoson that a raccoon has tested positive for the rabies virus.

Anyone who may have been exposed to this animal's bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound, eyes, nose or mouth is encouraged to call the Health Department at Peninsula Health District at (757) 594-7340. After hours, please call the Newport News/Poquoson Animal Control at (757) 595-7387.

Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable disease that is carried by mammals.

Officials would like to remind citizens of some important rabies prevention tips:

Vaccinate your pets.

Report all exposures to animals (usually bites or scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.

Enjoy wildlife from a distance -- don't feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.

