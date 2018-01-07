VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., (WVEC) -- Two Hampton Roads Sears stores will be closing in a couple months, according to an updated Sears Holdings list.

The two stores — at 4588 Virginia Beach Boulevard and 1401 Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake — were informed by the company on Thursday that they will be closing in late September.

Liquidation sales will begin at the stores as early as July 13.

The closures will be the latest in a flurry of moves by the retailer to restore its revenue and relevance at a time when an increasing number of shoppers bypass it to shop with online, big box and specialized rivals like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy instead.

Sears Holdings has closed roughly 530 struggling locations over the last year, and the next wave is believed to represent about 8% of the company's roughly 899 remaining stores, according to Susquehanna International Group retail stock analyst Bill Dreher.

USA Today contributed to this report.

