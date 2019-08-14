NORFOLK, Va. — A room in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital was dedicated on Wednesday.

Ten years ago, Heather and Demitri Wilson lost their newborn daughter Kennedy. They were able to channel their grief into Kennedy’s Angel Gowns, a charity that makes burial gowns and onesies from donated wedding dresses to share with families across the country.

The couple even worked to raise funds to donate Cuddle Cots or Caring Cradles, gentle cooling devices, to Sentara Family Maternity Centers to give the families of lost babies more time with them before saying goodbye.

Now, the Wilsons' are donating the Butterfly Room to the Family Maternity Center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The 12-foot by 10-foot room features muted purple and mauve colors and soft lighting, comfortable seating, a tabletop fountain and space for the hospital’s Caring Cradle for parents to visit with their lost babies to bond, contemplate and pray.

The room was dedicated on Wednesday at 11 a.m.