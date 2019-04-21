VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Severe weather and strong winds from the south have flooded the Sandbridge community once again.



On the eve of Easter Sunday, flood waters surrounded the Tabernacle United Methodist Church on Sandbridge Rd.

On Saturday evening, Pastor Jack Davis stared off at the flooded parking lot of his church.



“I’m thinking, Lord, you know what day Sunday is!” said Pastor Davis.



Easter Sunday draws people from communities throughout Hampton Roads to his church. He always looks forward to meeting families from all over the country who visit his church while vacationing in the area for Spring Break.

Pastor Davis said it’s a day of worship, family, and tradition.



“We put up a cross and people put flowers on them and get families pictures and they have generations of family pictures by this flower cross,” said Pastor Davis.



But during Friday’s severe weather, the wind didn’t falter.



The flooding only worsened as it crept onto the steps of the 200-year-old church. Pastor Davis said it's the worst case of flooding he's ever seen during 23 years of living in Sandbridge.



With the flooded road leading up the church’s inundated parking lot, Pastor Davis decided to cancel all Easter Sunday services.



“It was a hard decision, but the right decision to stay home, stay dry,” said Pastor Davis.

But nonetheless, his message on Easter Sunday will still reach the members of his church. Pastor Davis pre-recorded his sermon and plans to make it available for people to hear it online.

He and his wife walked hand-in-hand through the church’s parking lot even as the heavy flooding splashed against them.

The cross above the church towered over them, high above the flooded street below.



“We're a people of resilience,” said Pastor Davis.

“Everyone in this community is so wanting to help, I’m getting phone calls, ‘What can we do?’ I’ve had other pastors call me and say, ‘You can use my church.’ So, we all pull together when times like this happen and that's what Easter is about. We overcome whatever is trying to overcome us. Celebrate! You don't need to go to a certain place to celebrate. Celebration's in your heart. Faith is inside of your spirit.



