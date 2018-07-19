NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — People who live in the St. Paul's corridor got to see architect sketches Wednesday night of what the upcoming redevelopments could look like.

This is the first time the drawings were made available for the public to see.

At a public meeting, architects and project leaders talked about what went into the sketches, and how the public's input helped them come up with the drawings.

Some of the feedback from citizens that were received over three previous meetings included preventing flooding, better connectivity between the three neighborhoods, more recreational spaces, and making the area feel like home.

"They want safety. They want really nice housing, and they want to be a part of the rest of Norfolk," said Barbara Hamm Lee, the communications director for the project.

Resident Lavonne Pledger said he hopes the new plans address everyone's needs.

"We've got take into consideration everyone and not exclude. I think that people have needs and the people in Tidewater, Calvert, and Youngs Terrace have a desperate need," he said.

Now with the sketches out, leaders will continue tweaking.

Their applications for $30 million in federal grant money is due in September.

