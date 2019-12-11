PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Norfolk Naval Shipyard is holding an Apprentice Graduation and Awards Ceremony on Tuesday for the 241 students will have completed a four-year training program.

The students, who represent 24 trades across the shipyard, will receive a Technician Career Studies Certificate and will be converted to the journeymen level of their trade after the ceremony at the Chrysler Hall.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. at 215 St. Pauls Boulevard in Norfolk.

Rear Admiral William C. Greene, Fleet Maintenance Officer, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, will be the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony.

"Congratulations to the graduates of Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Apprentice Class of 2019!” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Kai Torkelson. “People are at the heart of what we do to accomplish our mission. America's Shipyard needs you now more than ever to develop to your full potential to be part of a high performing team. Together, we will achieve excellence in repair and modernization of ships and submarines."

The Apprentice Program Class of 2019 valedictorian, Matthew N. Waters, is a Shop 38 marine machinery mechanic. The 29-year-old Western Branch High School graduate finished the NNSY Apprentice Program with a 3.914 GPA, which also earned him an early promotion.

This year marks the 106th anniversary of NNSY’s Apprentice Program, one of the most historic and honored apprentice programs in the nation. The program has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor, in partnership with the Secretary’s Advisory Committee on Apprenticeship (ACA), as a 21st Century Registered Apprenticeship Trailblazer and Innovator.