Auto Show Sweepstakes

You could win tickets to the Hampton Roads International Auto Show!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The International Auto Show is coming back to Virginia Beach! Don't miss this chance win tickets!

1) Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13 News Now or by visiting the Features section on 13newsnow.com, complete entry form and hit submit.

2) Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.

3) Sweepstakes begins at 9:00 am E.T. on Monday, December 13, 2021, and ends at 3:00pm E.T. on Friday, December 17, 2021

4) Prizes can be won on Friday, December 17, 2021 after 3:01pm E.T.

5) Forty (40) winners will each receive two (2) tickets for the Hampton Roads International Auto Show at The Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451, on Friday, January 7 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, January 8 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, January 9 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.. Tickets are valid for all three days but may only be redeemed for one.. Not redeemable for cash value. (TOTAL ARV: $40 per winner). Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets.

6) Winners will be selected on Friday, December 17, 2021 after 3:01pm E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

7) There are no tie- breaking procedures due to the selection process.