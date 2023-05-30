Beach It Sweepstakes

Enter for your chance to win a pair of 3-day passes to the Beach It Festival June 23-25 in Virginia Beach

1) Enter by visiting 13newsnow.com/sweepstakes, complete entry form and hit submit.

2) Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.

3) Sweepstakes begins at 9:00 am E.T. on Monday, June 12, 2023 and ends at 3:00pm E.T. on Sunday, June 18, 2023

4) Prizes can be won on Sunday, June 18, 2023 after 3:01pm E.T.

5) One (1) winner will receive 2 (two) 3-day passes to Beach It Festival in Virginia Beach, VA June 23-25; 2 (two) Beach It Festival hats; and 2 (two) Beach It Festival t-shirts. Not redeemable for cash value. Non-transferrable. (ARV: $590 per winner) Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets. Winners must register their wristbands at BEACHITFESTIVAL.COM once they receive. Wristbands are not permitted to be resold and will be subject to getting void/canceled.

6) Winners will be selected on Monday, June 19, 2023 after 3:01pm E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

7) There are no tie- breaking procedures due to the selection process.