CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Officials across Hampton Roads gathered in Chesapeake on Thursday to discuss an unforeseen $300-$500 million expense in relation to the $3.6 million Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project.

The trestles underneath the HRBT's bridge are deteriorating.

“The problem is over the years, the erosion around the pilings is starting to give way and it’s becoming dangerous,” said Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization Chairman Tom Shepperd.

As part of October's Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization (HRTPO) meeting, leaders across the region discussed its policy positions on the HRBT Expansion Project and the concept of a High Occupancy Toll (HOT) Lanes network.

The main point of discussion among attendees was the need to replace the trestles as soon as possible. However, the question is whether the state or the region is responsible for paying.

State Senator Frank Wagner (R-7th District) said local taxpayers should not have to pay for the project.

“The last thing we can afford is to have that $400 million diverted to something VDOT should have taken care of,” Wagner said.

Whether it's the state or the region that pays for it is a legal issue. Shepperd explained HRTAC, an agency created by the state that funds major traffic projects in Hampton Roads. Law said HRTAC can only spend money on new projects, such as building bridges and tunnels.

“We're not allowed to use that money to repair old projects like the trestles project so the question gets down to, ‘We’re building this $3.6 billion tunnel but the trestles that go in and out of there have to be repaired',” said Shepperd. “Whose responsibility is that?”

VDOT continues to maintain the trestles, but officials said the trestles were installed in 1952 and need to be replaced entirely.

Shepperd said the issue will need to be worked into the state budget because that is where VDOT gets its funds and added, "The state will have to re-prioritize funding allocation, if there is no available funding. This will be a significant challenge."

Shepperd directed the HRTPO Executive Director to work with HRTAC Executive Director to seek a legal opinion on the legality of using HRTAC to fund the trestle project.

The issue will be discussed further at the November HRTAC meeting.

© 2018 WVEC