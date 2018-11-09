PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Portsmouth Police and U.S Marshals are searching for Dominique Fowler, 32.

Fowler is wanted by both agencies for attempted first degree murder, arson, robbery, use of a firearm in connection with a felony, and assault for a November 27, 2017 incident on the 500 block of Lenora Avenue.

According to officials, Fowler, along with a male suspect who is already in custody in relation to the case, poured gasoline on a female victim and tried to set her house on fire during a robbery while a child was also home.

Fowler has been on the run since the incident and was believed to be hiding out in Atlanta in May. She is believed to have returned to Hampton Roads and was spotted in Portsmouth as recently as late August.

It is possible that Fowler is traveling with her child.

Fowler is 5'3" 175 pounds, known to wear wigs and extensions, and believed to only go out at night to avoid arrest.

There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Fowler's arrest.

If you have any information about Fowler, please call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332 or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov. You can also call 1-888-562-5887, download "P3 Tips" or submit a web tip by clicking here.

