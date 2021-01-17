Virginia Beach man facing charges for his connection to Capitol insurrection

Court documents filed Friday show Jacob Hiles of Virginia Beach is facing several charges after his involvement in the riot at the Capitol.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man is facing several charges after his involvement in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6th.

Jacob Hiles, a fishing charter captain in Virginia Beach is facing three charges. Court documents show the charges were filed in federal court Friday. All of the charges are connected to the incidents at the Capitol.

The charges he's facing include:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Knowingly, With Intent to Impede Government Business or Official Functions, Engaging in Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in the Capitol Buildings

The court documents include several images from Hiles's Facebook page, including selfies where he shows himself outside of the Capitol and entering the building.