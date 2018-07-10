EXMORE, Va. (WVEC) — A Virginia Beach man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the Exmore area of Accomack County.

According to a spokesperson for the Accomack County Sheriff's Office, they received a report just before 4:30 a.m. that two people were being transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital from the Exmore area with apparent gunshot wounds.

When they arrived at the hospital, they were informed that one of the victims had subsequently died.

He was identified as 21-year-old Hasaan Burton of Virginia Beach.

The spokesperson said the second victim was treated and released.

No information about the circumstances or any potential suspect was released.

The spokesperson said that the investigation is ongoing, and they asked that anyone with information contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666, or to submit tips through their website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

