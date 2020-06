The shooting happened Sunday night in the 4300 block of Pleasant Valley Rd.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police say a man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in the 4300 block of Pleasant Valley Rd.

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 7:38 p.m. on Sunday.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.