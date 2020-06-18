Virginia Beach senior living community flooded with children's art to cheer residents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In March, coronavirus began to spread to people in the commonwealth. Since the virus was possible to spread without symptoms, and was said to be more serious for older adults, some retirement and senior living facilities closed their doors to visitors entirely.
When an employee at First Colonial Inn in Virginia Beach saw this weighing on residents' spirits, the senior living community put out a call for artwork from local children.
The mail has been pouring in ever since - and not just from Hampton Roads kids.
"Within two months, the Virginia Beach senior living community received artwork via postage mail from as far as Hawaii and even emails of art from people who wanted to answer the call for gestures of love and hope during a trying time," wrote a spokesperson.
It's made the windows and doorways of resident's rooms constantly cheerful, according to a release from the company.
Liz Le, the sales coordinator for First Colonial Inn, said she's been busy writing "thank you" cards to all the people who have pitched in to bring joy to the community.
“We’ve received artwork, cards, and poems from babies a few months old to big kids in high school/college and their parents!” Le said. “It puts a smile on their faces and they always want to send their appreciation!"