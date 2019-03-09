VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — School is back in session across Hampton Roads.



On Tuesday, students in Virginia Beach got a special visit from their superintendent for the first day of school.



Dr. Aaron Spence, the superintendent of Virginia Beach City Schools visited seven schools in the district to make sure students were off to a great start.

Spence visited Seatack Elementary School, Advanced Technology Center, Princess Anne High School, Old Donation School, Kempsville High School, Kempsville Elementary School, and Bayside Sixth Grade Campus.

“It’s been a wonderful opportunity to just say hi to our teachers and welcome them back, spend a little time talking with kids and getting their sense of their hope for the year and the kind of things that we’re going to be able to accomplish,” said Dr. Spence.



“I think one of the important things, when you head into a school year, is to stay focused on the things that you do really well, so we’ve been talking how do we make sure that the kids are engaged in really meaningful purposeful work.”

Vikram Goudar, a fifth-grader at Old Donation School said during this new school year, he’s looking forward to digging deeper into his favorite subject: math.



“It’s like painting a picture with numbers,” said Goudar.



Another fifth-grade student, Gabi Feliberti said she was looking forward to socializing with friends.

“The first thing I wanted to do was go see all my friends again,” said Feliberti.



While visiting students at Kempsville High School, Dr. Spence talked to senior students about career goals.



Spence said the new year offers a fresh start and new opportunities.



“We have a lot of new things that are happening this year. One of the big projects is we’re building a new classroom at the Brock Environmental Center, which is really sort of the culminating commitment to sustainability in our schools,” said Spence.

