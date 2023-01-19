Virginia Poison Center saw more than 200% increase in edible-related calls

A data request from 13News Now to the Virginia Poison Center, revealed a more than 200% increase in edible-related calls since 2020.

NORFOLK, Va. — Of all the calls coming into Virginia’s Poison Control centers, Dr. Ruddy Rose believes the type to keep an eye on is a call that’s grown by 2,000% since 2018.

"The availability of these products has exploded," Dr. Rose said.

A data request from 13News Now to the Virginia Poison Center, which covers both Richmond and Hampton Roads metro areas, revealed a more than 200% increase in edible-related calls since 2020.

Among the 72 edible-related calls for the poison center district in 2020 among all ages, 27 of those were among children under the age of 6. By 2022, the total number of annual edible-related calls jumped to 247 for all ages, with 88 coming from pediatric (under 6 years old) cases.

“They [edibles] mimic candy, food, they’re attractive to children and gummies. Quite frankly, parents aren’t protecting these products like they are their prescription drugs. They’re out there," Dr. Rose, the director of the Virginia Poison Center said.

Since 2018, there have been a total of 487 edible cases among all ages, and 174 among pediatric patients. Pediatric cases rose by 36 cases between 2021 and 2022.

In 2018 alone, there was only 10 edible-related exposure calls with three pediatric cases.

"We're sort of in catch-up mode in how to regulate these products," Dr. Rose said.

Beyond the increasing number of calls themselves, are the exposure outcomes for the cases as well.

According to VPC data, 78% of pediatric edible exposures were classified as "Managed at a Health Care Facility."

Dr. Rose says that's a stark difference compared to the other kinds of pediatric calls the Virginia Poison Center handles, citing roughly 13% of pediatric calls that come into the VPC overall lead to care at a health care facility.

“If you look at pediatric cases (overall), it’s 90%. Nine out of 10 children who get into something, we can keep them at home. But with these marijuana calls, three-quarters of children are being managed or seen at the hospital," Dr. Rose said.

This month, several students at a Virginia Beach high school went to the hospital after eating THC gummies.

Dr. Rose adds it's unclear how legalized cannabis sales could change the frequency of these calls next year. However, it offers a glimpse into how much cannabis may be in our local communities overall.

"The calls to poison centers mimic what’s being used in the world," he said.

Parents at Menchville High School in Newport News also received an email this week warning about the dangers of cannabis edibles, citing “a few” of their students got sick after ingesting them.