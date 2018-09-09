NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Hampton Roads is expected to see some flooding due to Hurricane Florence — wherever it lands.

Virginia has a handy map — Virginia Hurricane Storm Surge Tool — that allows users to put in their address and see what the storm surge risk is in the area.

The storm surge risk is shown by color-coded storm surge category.

Storm surge is cumulative, so if an area is at risk for category 1 storm surge, it will also be at risk for storms of a higher category, according to the map website.

The map represents a worst case model and does not reflect current weather situations or specific storm data, the website said.

