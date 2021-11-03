New Virginia districts won't be ready in time for November election

The US Census Bureau had to delay the results of the 2020 Census. That means the state won't get the new data until September or October.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia won't have a new congressional map in time for this November's state elections.

The US Census Bureau had to delay the results of the 2020 Census. That means the state won't get the new data until September or October. The agency is blaming the delays on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, voters passed a constitutional amendment to create a bipartisan group to redraw Virginia's congressional and legislative districts.

Some members of the General Assembly are concerned that holding an election with the same electoral map could lead state courts to order a special election in 2022.

The once-a-decade census is used to determine how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets. It also is used for redrawing state and local political districts and determining the distribution of federal spending each year.