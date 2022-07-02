State Police: Driver arrested in Accomack County after going 102 mph in a 55 zone

Investigators said a Virginia State Trooper was operating radar on Route 13 in Painter when a Mazda 3 was clocked at going 102 mph in a 55 mph zone.

PAINTER, Va. — A man is facing charges for allegedly going over 100 miles per hour and then crashing while trying to elude a trooper, Virginia State Police said.

Investigators said a trooper was operating radar Monday morning on Route 13 in Painter when a Mazda 3 was clocked at going 102 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The driver allegedly tried to elude the trooper and turned off Route 13 and onto Coal Kiln Road. He then lost control at the intersection of Coal Kiln and Big Pine Road.

The driver, Trevor Jaquan Giddins of Onancock, was arrested and charged with felony eluding, possession with intent to distribute, driving while under the influence of drugs (DUID), and reckless driving for 102mph/55mph zone.