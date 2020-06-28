Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Resource Commission rescue woman, child in Chincoteague

A 57-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy went missing in the water. Their jet ski was found and both were rescued.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and the Virginia Marine Resource Commission rescued a woman and a boy Sunday morning in Chincoteague, according to a news release. The rescue occurred in Horntown Bay.

Coast Guard Sector Virginia’s Command Center received a report that a 57-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy went missing at 1:50 a.m.

An Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew was launched along with a Coast Guard Station Cape Charles boat crew to search for the two.

Two marine units from VMRC also launched in the local area and helped the Jayhawk aircrew to the jet ski’s last known position.

The crew from the helicopter located the jet ski with the woman and child still onboard and directed a VMRC boat to the scene where the two were taken back to shore and evaluated by local EMS.

The Coast Guard is reminding people that the best way to get help if danger arises on the water is to have an effective form of communication.

Marine radios that can broadcast and receive transmissions over VHF-FM CH-16 are the best way to let the Coast Guard and other mariners know you’re in trouble.